Operatives of the Ogun state police command have exhumed the decomposing body 100-level student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Quadri Salami

The OAU student was killed and buried in a shallow grave by two suspected ritualists in Abeokuta, the state capital

The suspect, Akeem Usman, confessed that they dismembered the victim’s vital parts for ritual purposes

Abeokuta, Ogun state - A suspected ritualist, Akeem Usman, has been arrested by the police for killing a 100-level student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Quadri Salami.

The Ogun state police spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, said Usman was arrested with the victim’s phone.

Odutola added that a team of Tactical Squad exhumed the decomposing body parts of the deceased from a shallow grave at Mile 6 in the Ajebo area of Abeokuta, Vanguard reported.

Akeem confessed that he committed the crime with one Ifadowo Niyi by dismembering the victim’s vital parts for ritual purposes.

The suspect further stated that they have used four other human heads for money rituals known as “Osole”, according to The Punch.

The police PRO said:

“He added that Ifadowo went away with Quadri’s head, and his two wrists, and paid the sum of one hundred thousand Naira into Akeem Usman’s account as proceeds from the sale of the human body parts”.

“The suspects thereafter continued to sell the victim’s other body parts on demand to internet fraudsters and buried the heart, two legs, and flesh inside a plastic rubber for rituals and used the remaining parts for “awure” a crime against humanity”.

