The CAC has issued a new directive to companies with foreign participation in Nigeria

Affected companies will now need to have at least N100 million aligns-paid-up capital to operate in Nigeria

The Commission stated that any company that fails to meet up with the new guide will wind up

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over three years of experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has directed companies with foreign participation to shore up their paid-up capital to a minimum of N100 million.

The CAC stated that any application for incorporation of a company having foreign participation would not be processed otherwise, it meets its requirements. Photo Credit: FG

Source: UGC

This was announced by the Commission on its X page. It stated that the development is in line with the Revised Handbook on Expatriate Quota Administration (2022).

A 900% increase

The increase represents a 900% rise from the earlier N10 million requirement for foreign companies in Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to the Commission, any application for incorporation of a company having foreign participation would not be processed unless it complies with the above requirement.

It also directed existing companies with foreign participation that are yet to meet up with the new development to do so within six months from the notice date.

It stated:

“Commission shall commence proceedings for the compulsory winding-up of the Companies under Section 571 (e) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020.”

An integrated law firm, Aluko & Oyebode interpreted, in The Guardian, however, reported that since the guidelines in the handbook do not have a retrospective effect, the companies with valid subsisting business permits under the old rules may not be affected by the new rule.

According to him, companies registered with the previous minimum share capital but have yet to obtain business permits may need to increase their share capital to align with the new regime.

This comes after the CAC stated that it will remove 100,000 registered companies from its records soon.

CAC speaks on viral message on free company registration, gives deadline

Legit.ng reported that the CAC denied sponsoring social media messages on free business names and company registration.

On its website recently, the Commission issued a notice for companies operating in Nigeria, their directors, and officers to submit their annual returns to the Commission.

It noted that there's been a large-scale non-compliance with this requirement by Companies.

Source: Legit.ng