Peter Obi, the Labour Party flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election, has criticised the foreign trip budget of President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima

The former governor of Anambra state said though he did not have access to the budget yet, based on what is on the public domain

Obi said the money budget for foreign trips by the presidency can be used to strengthen Nigeria's internal security

Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 presidential election, has condemned the N15.961 billion reportedly budgeted for the aides of President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The Labour Party leader, in a tweet on Friday, December 8, said if the aides of the President and vice president are spending this much, one can envisage that Tinubu and Shettima would spend double the amount.

Peter Obi speaks on Tinubu, Shettima's foreign trip in 2024 Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

While stating that he was yet to have access to the true copy, the former Governor of Anambra said his analysis was based on what is in the public domain, adding that the office of the Chief of Staff to the president budgeted N20 billion for the renovation of President and vice president offices in Lagos and Abuja.

Peter Obi wants Tinubu, Shettima to suspend foreign trips in 2024

However, the presidential candidate said the money could be used to address other issues affecting Nigeria, particularly in the area of internal security.

Obi claimed that most of the over 5000 police stations in Nigeria did not have operational vehicles and that those that have did not have enough money to buy fuel. He said this was the reason police will say they don't have fuel once they are call for emergency.

His statement reads in part:

"If you are lucky, for prominent people like me, to call the police for any intervention in an emergency, the first thing they tell you is - ‘we have no fuel’. Assuming we decide to prioritize our lists and use these resources as most of the trips and the renovations are of no value to our growth and productivity."

See the tweet here:

