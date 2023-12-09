President Bola Tinubu-led federal government will soon be facing another legal battle from over 600 northern lawyers under the umbrella of the Concerned Northern Forum

The group said the move was to ensure justice for victims of the over 120 people killed by the military accidentally in Kaduna

Nafi’u Abubakar, a lawyer who spoke for the group in Kaduna on Saturday, said they would ensure that their family are well compensated while calling for a thorough investigation

Kaduna, Kaduna - The Concerned Northern Forum, constituting over 600 lawyers, has expressed its readiness to institute legal action against President Bola Tinubu-led federal government over the accidental bombing of the Tudun Biri, a community in Kaduna state.

According to Daily Trust, the lawyers are making the move to ensure that the Tinubu government adequately compensate the families of the victims bombed by the military airstrike in the North-West state.

Last Sunday, December 2, over 120 people were reportedly killed in the accidental bombing.

Barrister Nafi’u Abubakar, the legal practitioner who spoke on behalf of the over 600 lawyers, explained that the forum will work to ensure that the families of the victims of the incident get justice.

Northern lawyers call for investigation of bombing of Kaduna village

Nafi'u said this while speaking to journalists in Kaduna on Saturday, December 9, and called on the Tinubu-led federal government to be decisive and immediate in its action to ensure a thorough and independent investigation into the incident.

His statement reads in part:

“It is imperative that those responsible are held accountable for their actions, and measures are put in place to prevent any recurrence of such incidents in the future."

The group also called on the Nigerian army to reevaluate its engagement rules and training of personnel procedures to avoid the casualties of innocent lives. It warned that the military must exercise caution in its operation as it concerned civilians.

"What happened was a clear misfire": Mixed reaction over Army bombing villagers

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Army has been knocked over the misfire that reportedly happened, and some villagers in Kaduna state were mistakenly bombed.

Some Nigerians have taken to their social media to express their anger about the development and registered their grievances about the situation.

Bashir Ahmad, a former aide to immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, described the situation as unfortunate.

