A Nigerian man came on Twitter to post two job openings worth over N3 millions naira monthly for successful candidates.

The man with the handle @3mbeeeee on Twitter indicated that the job was based in Abuja and the company is currently looking for qualified candidates who would take the lucrative job.

Although many people found it hard to believe, he posted links to the job and many confirmed it to be true.

Legit.ng gathered that the company is looking for a Conflict Officer as well as Nature Lead SEO staff.

More information about the job offer can be found here and here.

See the tweet below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Abubakar Sadiq commented:

“I don't have the experience.”

Abdulmumim Isah:

“Unbelievable, not in this country.”

Uncle Faruk:

“This is fantasy.”

Shuraim Abubakar:

“All the best to the applicants.”

Ghali Usman:

“3 million or 300 hundred thousand.”

