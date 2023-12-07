Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has reacted to the call on President Bola Tinubu to sack him as a member of his cabinet.

Legit.ng reported that on Wednesday, December 6, some indigenes of the FCT, alongside some pressure group, called on President Bola Tinubu to sack the minister, stating that Abuja has become the epic centre of controversies since his appointment.

Adamu Kabir Matazu, the convener of a civil society group, Network of Civil Societies for Economic Sustainability, spoke on behalf of the protesters and alleged that the minister should be probed over policies on the allocation of land in the FCT.

Matazu alleged that the FCT had become the centre of controversy as a result of the misguided action of Wike, which undermined the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu and also cast a shadow on the federal government's credibility.

But Wike, at the flag off of remedial work on existing Asokoro and Wuse roads on Thursday, December 7, said the protesters were paid, and their contract ended yesterday, adding that he wanted to be focus on his assignment, thus, he did not have their time.

"What is important is that your opinion must be in line with what is good for the people of the FCT. We can't continue to do the same thing, the same way and expect to achieve different result."

