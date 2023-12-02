Governor Alex Otti said he is engaging with stakeholders on how to increase the minimum wage of Abia state workers.

Otti said the decision to increase the salaries of civil servants is in line with the present economic realities in the country

The governor assured the recently retired permanent secretaries and directors that they would receive arrears of salaries and gratuities

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

Abia state, Umuahia - Governor Alex Otti of Abia state has disclosed plans to increase the minimum wage of state workers.

Otti said he is engaging with stakeholders on a new salary structure and that soonest, the package will be made public.

Governor Alex Otti plans to increase Abia workers minimum wage Photo credit: Governor Alex Otti

Source: Facebook

The governor stated this during a media parley with journalists in Umuahia on Friday, December 1, The Punch reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Reason for adjusting minimum wage

He explained that the plan to increase the salaries of civil servants is in line with the present economic realities in the country.

As reported by Tribune, Otti assured the recently retired permanent secretaries and directors would receive arrears of salaries and gratuities due to them.

“We do understand that things are a bit more difficult for the people. We are engaging with stakeholders to see how we can improve the pay of civil servants in line with the present economic realities, where exchange rates have converged upwards and fuel subsidy has been removed and inflation is heading to 30%.

“We are already working to see how we can improve on not just the minimum wage but also across the line and announcement to that effect will be made in due course.”

Sanwo-Olu approves salary increase for Lagos workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, approved a salary increase for all workers in the state.

While the governor did not disclose the actual amount or increase made to the workers' salary, he claimed his action would surpass that of the Federal Government which has pegged the national minimum wage at N30,000.

The governor also noted that Lagos state is a pacesetter and the first in setting the standard which is expected to be emulated by other states.

Covenant University Increases Workers’ Salary

The management of Covenant University, Ota, Ogun state, increased the salary of workers of the institution to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

The Vice-Chancellor of the Institution, Prof. Abiodun Adebayo, said the new salary is an increment of 20 per cent.

He added that the salary increase will take effect in September to boost the morale and commitment of the Faculty and Staff of the University.

Source: Legit.ng