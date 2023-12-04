President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has disclosed the number of delegates it sponsored to the climate change summit going on in Dubai.

In a statement by the Ministry of Information, seen by Legit.ng, the government noted that the overall delegates on its train to the Arab country included those sponsored by the government (Federal and State Governments) and others were not government-sponsored, which included (Private Companies, NGOs, CSOs, Media, academia, etc).

Federal Government lists delegates sponsor to Dubai Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

According to the statement, the Federal Government-funded delegation is made up of a total of 422 persons, as follows:

National Council on Climate Change = 32 Federal Ministry of Environment = 34 All Ministries = 167 Presidency = 67 Office of the Vice President = 9 National Assembly = 40 Federal Parastatals/Agencies = 73

Source: Legit.ng