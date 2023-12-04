Operatives of the Nasarawa state police command have arrested two men for allegedly starving their cousin to death

The two suspects were said to have tied 35-year-old, Mohammed Sani and starved him to death over alleged witchcraft

The arrested men, however, denied the crime, stating that they only participated in Sani’s burial after discovering his decomposing body in his room.

Lafia, Nasarawa state - Two men have been arrested by the police for allegedly locking up their 35-year-old cousin, Mohammed Sani and starving him to death over allegations of witchcraft in Nasarawa state.

The state Acting Commissioner of Police, Shettima Muhammad, who disclosed this said Sani was locked in his room where he was starved to death with his hands and legs tied.

Two men arrested for starving cousin to death over alleged witchcraft in Nasarawa Photo Credit: Nigeria Police Force

According to Daily Trust, CP Muhammad said the family hurriedly buried Sani’s remains.

He said police received information on Thursday, November 30 and that investigations were ongoing to arrest others involved in the crime.

He added that the two arrested suspects said they only participated in Sani’s burial after discovering his decomposing body in his room, according to Leadership.

