A 19-year-old boy who allegedly buried his step-brother, Friday Oshhodi, alive has landed in police net

The Kogi state police command on Wednesday, confirmed the arrest of Goodness Oshodi, who buried his brother on the instruction of his mother

Meanwhile, the unfortunate incident occurred on Tuesday, October 10, at the Apamisede Community, in Adavi local government, Kogi state

The Kogi state police command on Wednesday, October 11, announced the arrest of Goodness Oshodi, a 19-year-old boy who allegedly buried his step-brother, Friday Oshhodi, alive "on the instruction of his mother" for stealing N10,000.

Police react as 19-year-old boy buried his step-brother alive. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

How Friday Oshhodi was reportedly buried by his brother in Kogi state

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, the incident happened on Tuesday evening, October 10, at Apamisede Community, in the Adavi local government area of the state. The victim was however lucky to have been rescued by neighbours.

According to eyewitness accounts, the stepmother of the boy directed her eldest son to punish Friday for stealing her N10,000.

The elder brother in executing the directive of his mother first beat Friday to a stupor before deciding to bury him alive.

Goodness speaks on why he buried his brother alive

Speaking on why he decided to bury his brother alive, Goodness said he was only carrying out the instructions of their mother.

Goodness added that though his mother was away to church but had left strong instructions for him to punish his brother.

Kogi police react as boy buried brother alive

Reacting, the state police public relations officer, SP William Aya, who confirmed the incident, said the boy has been arrested and undergoing interrogation, Vanguard report added.

“Yes, we are aware. The boy has been arrested, investigation is ongoing as to why and how such a thing could happen,” he said.

Katsina: 21-year-old undergraduate allegedly kills colleague over female student

Legit.ng reported earlier that an unnamed 21-year-old undergraduate of the Federal University Dutsinma in Katsina state has been arrested for the alleged murder of his colleague during a brawl over a female student.

This development was confirmed by the spokesperson of the Katsina State Police Command, Aliyu Abubakar-Sadiq, on Saturday, September 30.

According to Abubakar-Sadiq, the deceased was identified as Abubakar Nasir-Barda, who was in his second year at the institution.

Sani reacts to alleged 'manhood stealing' in Abuja

Meanwhile, former lawmaker Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the alleged stealing of 'manhood' in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Senator Sani reacted via an X post on Saturday, October 7, noting that the frequent lynching of suspected manhood thieves was unruly.

His reaction is on the heels of the incident that transpired in the Abuja satellite area of Dei Dei, where an angry mob attacked a police officer of the Gwagwa police division.

Police rescue Catholic priest, 2 others after raiding insurgents camp in Anambra

Legit.ng reported earlier that the Anambra state police command has raided an insurgents’ camp at Ogbunka in Orumba South local government area.

Three kidnapped victims, including a Catholic priest, were rescued during the raid on Friday, October 6.

The police spokesperson, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said various arms and ammunition were recovered from the insurgents’ camp.

Source: Legit.ng