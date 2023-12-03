Alvin Ilenre, a graduate of History and International Studies, Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, has been grappling with unemployment since February 2022

The viral video depicting Ilenre burning his certificates sparked curiosity, leading to this recent interview where he shared his compelling reasons

Facing joblessness and other challenges, Ilenre's act was aimed at providing himself with closure while navigating the uncertainties of life

In a desperate bid for closure, Alvin Ilenre, an Edo state graduate, set ablaze his university certificates, raising questions about the rationale behind such a drastic act.

After years of job hunting, Alvin Ilenre burnt his degree certificates. Photo credit: Ilenre Olutimain Alvin

Why Edo graduate burnt his credentials

Speaking with The Punch Newspaper, in an interview published on Sunday, December 3, Alvin, who studied History and International Studies at Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo state, said he has been out of jobs since February 2022.

He said all he had been doing since leaving school was hustling, and he remained unemployed.

Speaking on his main reason for burning some of his documents, as seen in a viral video, Alvin said he needed closure, and the certificates were useless to him.

He stated thus:

"I burnt them because I was going through some things and I needed to give myself closure. That was why I burnt them."

When asked what were the certificates he burnt, Alvin said:

"I didn’t know where I dropped my secondary school certificate amid all these, but the certificates I burnt were my university, primary school leaving, and National Youth Service Corps certificates.

"Also, there were certificates I didn’t burn. I need to state that I’m a minister of God, a trained minister even though I won’t mention my ministry. I didn’t burn the certificates from the ministry, because I was impacted by the grace of God over there so, I never burnt those. But I burnt the educational certificates that are useless in the country."

