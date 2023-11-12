The Baze University, Abuja, has convocated over 350 undergraduates in its 10th convocation ceremony

The event was highlighted by the overall best student, Morenikeji Adebanjo, a 20-year-old graduate of Law from Ogun State

She scored a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.81 out of 4.0 to emerge as the best

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil society, courts, and metro

FCT, Abuja - At the 10th Convocation Ceremony of Baze University, Morenikeji Adebanjo, a 20-year-old graduate of Law from Ogun State, emerged as the overall best student with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.81 out of 4.0.

Among 388 undergraduate candidates, Adebanjo credited her success to the collective efforts of her lecturers, families, and the institution.

Baze University convocated 388 undergraduates on Saturday, November 11. Photo Credit: @bazeuni_abuja

Source: Twitter

During the ceremony in Abuja on Saturday, November 11, she expressed her commitment to positively influencing society through mentorship to give back to the school and the community.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

As reported by NAN, she said:

“A lot actually inspired me, first is God, second my family and this achievement is not an individual achievement but a collective achievement through Baze University.

“My lecturers also were of great help to me. Sometimes going to meet them for extra explanation and taking the time to really understand, I appreciate their efforts. It was a collective effort.

“I will try to be a helpful member of the society in any way I can. I intend to help first the undergraduates, give them some advice on how to succeed as well as using law as an instrument of change.”

Oseloka Zikora, a Mass Communication student, also stood out by achieving the overall best performance in the Master's program with a perfect 5.0 CGPA out of 5.0 among 225 candidates.

Baze University honours former First Lady Maryam Babangida

The Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kathleen Okafor, highlighted the university's significant achievements, including increasing academic programs from 72 to 102.

These programs consist of 43 undergraduate courses, 41 post-graduate (PGD and MSc) programs, and 18 PhD programs.

In recognising academic excellence, the convocation honoured the late Justice Mohammed Bello with an Honorary Doctor of Letters and the late Mrs Maryam Babangida with an Honorary Doctor of Science degree.

Obi’s running mate Datti charges 1,224 Baze Varsity matriculants

Earlier in the year, Baze University enrolled 1,224 students into various disciplines for the 2022/2023 academic session.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Pro-Chancellor, Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed, urged the new intakes to be focused and diligent.

Similarly, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Tahir Mamman (SAN), urged new students to improve their learning and character.

Source: Legit.ng