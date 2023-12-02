CU first-class graduate repeats dad’s academic feat 25 years after

A young Nigerian girl, Eniola Oluwagunna, has graduated with a first-class degree in Mass Communication from Crawford University

Eniola achieved the remarkable academic feat 25 years after he father achieved the same feat at the University of Benin

The best-graduating student with a 4.91 CGPA with seven awards said academic excellence runs in her family

Ogun state - A first-class graduate of Mass Communication from Crawford University, Ogun State, Eniola Oluwagunna, has brought smiles to the faces of her parents as she repeated her father’s academic feat 25 years after he graduated.

Eniola graduated with a cumulative grade point average of 4.91 to emerge as the best-graduating student with seven awards.

In November 1998, Eniola’s father graduated with the same CGPA from the University of Benin (UNIBEN) Edo state.

Speaking on how her father’s academic excellence inspired and influenced her during an interview with The Punch, she said:

“Oh! Yes. Well, I will say that excellence runs in the family. It’s just something that’s like a legacy with us. My dad having that (first-class honours) was a very good source of inspiration. Having that feeling that my father did it some years ago in a federal school left me with no other option; I just had to do it. My mum was also someone who did well. She wasn’t the best graduating student, but she was the best in her department; so, you can see that it runs in the family.”

She added that

“I wasn’t sure of his CGPA, but I think it was 4.9 or something. I didn’t target that exactly. I didn’t even know that his (graduation) was in November. In my mind, I would have loved to do more or perform better than him because it’s the joy of parents for a child to perform better. So, when he said it was the same and he showed me, I felt the coincidence was not just a normal one; it was something divine. I would have loved to do better. I was aiming for a 5.0 CGPA because I wanted to do more than my dad. He even wanted that too but it wouldn’t have been good if it was lower, so, I’m glad about that.”

