The Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has said he never pleaded for any suspect under the EFCC investigation and that he will never do such a thing

Sulu-Gambara said the reason for his non-interference in EFCC's activities since its establishment 22 years ago was that he couldn't say the government was wrong in doing the right thing

The monarch, while hosting the EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede, at his palace in Ilorin, urged him to remain focused on the discharge of his duties and promised him his support

Ilorin, Kwara - Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman of Kwara State Council of Chiefs, has said it was never his doing and that he will never approach the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and plead for any suspect.

According to the Punch, the Emir said he has never pleaded for anyone who violated the law since the creation of the anti-graft agency 22 years ago.

The Emir of Ilorin made the clarification when he hosted the chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede, who had visited him at his palace in Ilorin, the capital of Kwara state.

Emir of Ilorin clears his name on intervening for suspects under EFCC investigation

Sulu-Gambari stated that his reason for this was that he could not say that the government was wrong for doing the right thing.

His statement reads in part:

“Ilorin Emirate is peaceful, and you will discover that most people who carry out criminal acts are always outsiders, and unfortunately, the people of Ilorin always end up being their landlords. Ilorin Emirate is the gateway between the North and the South, and I am the gatekeeper.”

The monarch recalled his experience in the civil service, particularly when he was the acting Director of Public Prosecution in the old Gongola State, adding that it was wrong for a leader to commit to mistakes significant to the court of his or her duties.

He then urged the EFCC boss to be focused and uphold the rule of law in carrying out his assignment that he promised to carry out during the Senate screening. He assured him of his support while praying for his success in office.

