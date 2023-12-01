Gunmen have kidnapped a Catholic priest, Rev Fr Kingsley Eze, popularly known as Father Ichi and one other

The victims were abducted during an attack on Umuekebi, Osuoweerre autonomous community in the Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo state

According to a parishioner, the Catholic priest was kidnapped alongside another man around 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 30

Isiala Mbano, Imo state - A Catholic priest, Rev Fr Kingsley Eze, popularly known as Father Ichie has been kidnapped alongside another person identified as Uchenna Newman by unknown gunmen.

Father Ichie is the priest in charge of St. Michael’s Catholic Church Parish in Umuekebi, Osuoweerre autonomous community in the Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo state, Vanguard reported.

It was gathered that the priest and Newman, who drove the priest in a Volvo jeep, were kidnapped at Orieama Junction around 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 30.

A parishioner, who confirmed the incident on condition of anonymity with newsmen, said:

“It is true. Our parish priest, Rev Fr Kingsley Eze, popularly known as Father Ichie has been kidnapped. He was kidnapped alongside Mr Uchenna Newman, at Orieama junction on Thursday around 8 pm.

“They came down from a Volvo jeep to buy something at the junction before they were kidnapped. They also robbed businessmen at the junction. This is so unfortunate. We sincerely pray for the safe return of our parish priest and Mr. Uchenna.”

The state police spokesperson, Henry Okoye, had yet to issue a statement on the incident.

