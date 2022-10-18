Southeast states have been under attack from unknown gunmen and residents are not happy with the situation as it has not been attended to as expected

Whilst the government has continued to try its best to ensure citizens are safe, the residents of the states in the eastern region are helpless, following frequent attacks

The recent one is in Anambra state, unknown gunmen have abducted a Catholic priest and the community is in prayers and doing everything in their power to secure his release

A priest with the Catholic Archdiocese of Onitsha, Rev. Fr. Joseph Igweagu, has been kidnapped in Anambra state.

The Punch reported that Igweagu, a parish priest in charge of St Joseph’s Parish, Abata Nsugbe, Anambra East Local Government Area of the state, has been missing since Wednesday, October 12.

A Catholic priest has been kidnapped in Anambra state by unknown gunmen. Photo credit: Charles Chukwuma Soludo

Catholic church solicits prayers for Rev. Fr. Joseph Igweagu

He was said to be abducted while returning after celebrating a Funeral Vigil Mass at Umunnachi in the Njikoka Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement signed by the Catholic Archdiocese of Onitsha, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday, October 18, the Archdiocese disclosed it is doing everything possible to secure his freedom.

It was, however, silent on whether his abductors had called to demand ransom or not.

Part of the statement reads:

“While we pray for the conversion of his abductors, we call on our Mother Mary, the undoer of knots, to intercede on his behalf so that he will be quickly released unhurt.”

Gunmen disrupt another Labour Party meeting in Enugu

In what can be described as another bad day in the southeast, some gunmen have allegedly disrupted Labour Party meeting at Umuida, Igbo-Eze north local government area of Enugu state.

The Sun Newspaper reports that the gunmen arrived on two motorcycles and started shooting sporadically into the air, dispersing party members and setting a car, tricycles and motorcycles ablaze in the process.

The attack reportedly happened at two places; Umu Aji and Nkwo Iyida where party faithful were holding meetings.

Gunmen kill 3 policemen on duty in Enugu

For months, security operatives in Enugu have been under constant attacks. Some have lost their lives to these attacks.

On Wednesday, September 7, three police officers on night patrol were killed by gunmen in the state.

The sad incident occurred around 10.30pm at Block Bus stop, New Haven in front of a popular supermarket. Eyewitnesses said the shootings lasted less than one minute.

Confirming the incident, Enugu police spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, said the deceased policemen were on a moving patrol van when the assailants suddenly opened fire on them.

