Gunmen have reportedly kidnapped a Catholic priest, Reverend Father Mark Ojotu, along Okpoga-Ojapo road in Okpokwu local government area of Benue state.

It was learnt that Ojotu, who is the Chaplain of St. Mary’s Hospital, Okpoga in Okpokwu LGA, was abducted Thursday evening.

The Catholic Diocese of Otukpo in a letter from the Diocesan Secretariat addressed to all Priests, Religious and Lay Faithful by the Diocesan Chancellor, Reverend Father Joseph Aboyi, confirmed the abduction of the priest.

“We write to notify you of the kidnap of one of our priests, Rev. Fr. Mark Ojotu. He is the Chaplain of St. Mary’s Hospital, Okpoga. The sad incident occurred today (Thursday) December 22, 2022 at about 5pm along Okpoga – Ojapo Road, Okpokwu LGA, Benue State.

“The Local Ordinary, Most Rev. Michael Ekwoyi Apochi, has called on all Christ’s Faithful in the Catholic Diocese of Otukpo and beyond to earnestly pray for his quick and safe release as we intensify efforts to ensure his release.

“We commit our brother and all those in the kidnappers’ den throughout the country to the powerful intercession of the Blessed Vi*gin Mary for their speedy and safe release from the hands of their abductors,” the letter stated.

The abduction of priests as well as commuters plying the route has become common in the area.

Five months ago, another priest, Rev. Fr. Peter Amodu, was kidnapped along the road while on his way to celebrate the Holy Mass at Okwungaga in the same Okpokwu LGA but later regained his freedom.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP. Catherine Anene, confirmed to newsmen in Makurdi that the command is on the trail of the kidnappers.

Source: Legit.ng