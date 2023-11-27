There is serious tension at Ahiara Junction in the Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State.

Unknown assailants gunned down two police officers and another civilian on Monday, November 27

It was gathered that occurred during the visit of the newly appointed Commissioner of Police, Danjuma Aboki

Mbaise, Imo state - Unknown gunmen have shot dead two policemen and a civilian at Ahiara Junction in the Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State.

As reported by The Punch, the gunmen attack occurred during the visit of the newly appointed Commissioner of Police, Danjuma Aboki, to Mbaise on Monday, November 27.

It was gathered that the attackers immediately they arrived opened fire on the police officers who were in uniform.

A yet-to-be-identified male resident was also killed by a stray bullet fired during the attack, Premium Times reported.

The source said:

“Two policemen have been killed now at Ahiara Junction. On arrival, the gunmen opened fire at the direction of the policemen and killed two on the spot. A stray bullet also hit a young man and he died on the spot.

“The video clips of the lifeless bodies of the victims are circulating online. This is very unfortunate.”

The state police spokesperson, Henry Okoye, who confirmed the attack said that the command had declared a manhunt for the fleeing suspects.

“The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, Commander 34 Artillery Brigade and Joint Task Force operatives are combing the scene of the crime for evidence that will possibly lead to the arrest of hoodlums responsible for the attack and killing of two policemen at Ahaira Junction, in Ahaizu Mbaise LGA of Imo State.”

