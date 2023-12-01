The family of the late Sylvester Oromoni, a 12-year-old student of Dowen College, Lekki, have decried delayed justice

In a post made available online, a member of the family lamented the accused were ready to spend money to ensure justice was not served

The post revealed it is already two years, yet justice has not been served accordingly, has got many talking on social media especially X (Twitter)

The family of Oromoni has cried out to Nigerians over what they described as delayed justice, two years after the death of Sylvester Oromoni, a 12-year-old student of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos state.

In a post shared on X page by Sylvester's cousin and uncle, @perrisonoromoni, the family lamented over non ending pursuit for justice.

The family alleged that the Nigerian judicial system is corrupt and they are experiencing it "firsthand".

Sylvester's cousin, Pere, also shared details about what one of the accused boy's father told Mr Oromoni in court.

He tweeted:

"2 years!!! 2 years of pain, anger, excruciating emotional torment and non ending pursuit for justice. I have always known how corrupt and useless the Nigerian justice system is but I never imagined I’d experience it first hand.

"This boys father was told in court by one of the accused uncle to forget about the case. Said they’ve got over a million dollars to fight and defend themselves till the world ends. An autopsy was carried out when sly died but was ordered to be done again in Lagos where not only was the result different, each of the families of Accused has their own pathologist present.

"We got to see how the Nigerian bar association tried to disrupt the case, how the judge called in sick almost every court date, how witnesses were intimidated and basically harassed by the army of lawyers of the 5 accused boys."

Nigerians react as Oromoni's family cries out

Nigerians took to the comment section on X and reacted to the development. Legit.ng captured some of their opinion on the matter.

@Emeterskrr tweeetd:

"I’m so sorry your family is going through this, but we do not have a working judiciary. Justice is for the highest bidder."

@perrisonoromoni tweeted:

"It is. It’s shocking what we witnessed. Somethings happened I can’t even say here."

@Ifysunshine12 tweeted:

"Forget about this country when seeking for justice...

"I pray sly finds peace."

@japhetho tweeted:

"As long as you have money, you can get away with anything in Nigeria."

