Nigerians were taken aback after discovering an old video showing the amicable relationship between Mohbad's father and the deceased's wife, Wumi

Several reports have noted that the late singer's dad has consistently expressed grievances against his daughter-in-law in numerous interviews

The viral clip saw the duo dressed in white church clothes, all smiles, as they made some playful moves for the camera

An old video surfaced online showing the heartwarming moment between late Nigerian singer Mohbad's father, Mr. Joseph Aloba, and the deceased wife, Omowunmi Aloba, in a good relationship.

Nigerians were astonished to see that there was a time when the two beings had a close and playful understanding of each other.

It's been noted that since Mohbad's death on September 12, 2023, his father has often criticised Wunmi over his son's properties and his grandson's DNA, among other issues.

Legit.ng reported that the young widow, Wunmi, testified against her father-in-law.

In the video sighted by Legit.ng, the pair smiled and cheered in their white church attire as they strolled on a lonely path to the church.

Netizens react to the clip of Mohbad's wife and father inlaw

Legit.ng captured the wonder among netizens below:

ballorasque:

"Is Now you want Peace to reigns abi,wen Unah don blackmail the Man finished OR to be continue. No peace for the Wicked...justice for Moh."

mlynn_collections:

"Wunmi go marry again but the man no go see him son again ever so who love the guy most.... Abeg if the man request for DNA so shall it be bcus the man knows better than we do."

layomii2008:

"Nah she the boy resemble."

teenah_u:

"This video shows Wumi like the man but the man no like her back, from the onset but her innocent self no gree her notice on time,may God fight for you Wumi."

iam_seyemasel:

"this video brought a smile to my face at the beginning... but the more I watched it, I became sad."

bose_ilima:

"Baba mohbad welldone God will vinducate you wonderful father to his son you want best for your son you were there for your son when his mum was no where to be found you play a role of father and mother to your late son and extended the same love to his wife but at the end of the day turn you to her enemy."

iam_abikkeade:

"That man is after his property."

Mohbad's dad allegedly signs contract

Late Mohbad's dad, Joseph Aloba created fresh drama concerning the motive behind his interviews over his son's death.

Broadcaster Oriyomi Hamzat claimed in a video that he sees a lot of politics going on about Mohbad's case, and nobody is really fighting for justice for him.

He said that Mohbad's case is messed up already. He also said he only interviewed his dad because he (Aloba) came to him. The broadcaster added that he hasn't spoken to Wunmi or Mohbad's mum because they have yet to come to him like his dad did.

