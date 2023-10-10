Mrs. Rosemary Oromoni, wept profusely as she delivered her testimony about her late son, Sylvester Oromoni, a 12-year-old student of Dowen College

She revealed to the court that he had no health challenge before the complaints he made a few days before his death

Mrs. Oromoni relayed detailed information while being cross-examined by counsel to Dowen College, Mr. Anthony Kpokpo, at a coroner’s inquest

Ikeja, Lagos state - The coroner inquiring into the mysterious circumstances surrounding the cause of death of Sylvester Oromoni, a 12-year-old student of Dowen College, Lekki, on Monday, October 9, listened to the testimony of the deceased’s mum, Mrs. Rosemary Oromoni.

Sylvester Oromoni’s mother delivers her own side of the story to the court on Monday, October 9. Photo credit: Oromoni Family, Dowen College

Late Sylvester Oromoni’s mum appeared in court

Mrs Oromoni rained curses on her son’s killers and broke down at intervals while giving her evidence in court, Channels TV reported.

In her testimony, she hinted that her son had no major health issues before his untimely demise.

Rosemary said that her son, Sylvester informed her that he was beaten in school, contrary to what school officials told him that he had injury during a football match.

The witness, who was summoned to testify before Magistrate Mikail Kadiri sitting in Ogba, Ikeja Magisterial division, said that his son did not have any prior health challenges before the incident that led to his death.

She also told the court that the deceased identified three students of the college who allegedly bullied him.

The bereaved mother, who was led-in-evidence by Mr Femi Falana (SAN) also, responded to questions from Magistrate Kadiri, amid tears.

Mrs Oromoni shared other important details of her son's activities and lifestyle during the court session, as the Coroner, Magistrate Mikail Kadiri, asked parties in the inquest to file their final written addresses which will be adopted on November 20, 2023, Vanguard reported.

Read her full testimony here:

