An investigative panel hearing the case of late Sylvester Oromoni has shifted the hearing until Monday, April 11

The specialist doctor in charge of the autopsy said the laboratory used to test samples of previous autopsy was in good shape

He also disclosed that the equipment was in good shape at the time in made use of them and that they all went through microscopic testing

New revelations have begun to emerge in the ongoing investigation of the controversial death of the late Sylvester Oromoni a student of Dowen College in Lagos state.

The Leadership newspaper reports that a toxicologist, Benedict Agbo said he did not receive a request to test the “blackish substance” found in the deceased’s intestine.

Legit.ng gathered that Agbo made this known during cross-examination before Magistrate Mikhail Kadiri.

According to Nigerian Tribune, the blackish substance in question was discovered during the second autopsy conducted by Dr Sokunle Soyemi of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

It was gathered that there is a premonition that the deceased must have died as a result of a chemical substance forced down his throat.

The chemical substance in question is believed to contain an intoxicant.

Agbo, whose experience spans over two decades and a half, said that he was contacted by the Police in Warri, Delta State, over the need to conduct an autopsy examination on the deceased.

Dowen College: Toxicologist admit requesting samples of autopsy of Oromoni's body

He said when the autopsy was concluded, on his own request, he received some samples for chemical analysis from Dr. Clement Vhriterhire a pathologist in Warri.

During his cross-examination by Femi Falana, Agbo disclosed all samples were tested at the microscopic level.

He noted that the functionality of the police laboratory in Alagbon was in good shape to conduct any toxicological test.

When asked about the state of the equipment stationed in the laboratory, he stated in with confidence that the usage of the laboratory is not based on the situation of the equipment but on expertise.

Meanwhile, further proceedings have been shifted till April 11 for hearing.

Sylvester Oromoni: Autopsy reveals ‘chemical intoxication’ caused Dowen Student’s death

It will be recalled that Legit.ng reported that an autopsy had revealed that Oromoni died of acute lung injury due to chemical intoxication in a background of blunt force trauma.

A copy of the autopsy carried out by a consultant pathologist was sighted on Saturday, January 1.

Experts said chemical intoxication refers to a multitude of illnesses caused by the absorption of toxic chemical agents.

Sylvester Oromoni: Roommate of late pupil says he was tortured to death

It will also be recalled that the dormitory mate of the late Sylvester confirmed that he was tortured to death by some senior students.

In a series of WhatsApp messages to one Tamara, the dormitory mate said six seniors attacked late Sylvester.

The student whose identity was hidden said that both the principal of the school and their dorm master, one Mr. Ahmed, were aware of the attack on the late student.

