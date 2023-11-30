A fresh report about Nigerian actor Ibu's son and his adopted daughter's embezzlement made its way online

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the ailing actor's wife, Stella Maris, arrested her stepson and Jasmine for taking over N300 million from her husband's medical care donations

In a new development, the Nigerian police have retrieved over N50 million of the money amid other lavish expenses made by the arrested duo

Jasmine Okafor, the adopted daughter of Nigerian actor John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, and his biological son are still in continual detention.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that on November 23, the ailing actor's wife, Stella Maris, arrested Jasmine and Ibu's sons for taking N300 million out of the money donated for his treatment.

Mr Ibu's son and adopted daughter, still in police custody Credit: @ladyjasminec

In response to charges of embezzlement and fraud levelled by Mr. Ibu's wife, Jasmine and her associates are allegedly detained at Alagbon station in Lagos.

In a video post on Thursday, November 30, blogger Tosin Silverdam verified the reports that Jasmine and others were arrested by Mr. Ibu's wife and that they were still in police custody.

He stressed that the police have them in jail at the moment and that, following allegations of extravagant spending on personal requirements, they allegedly retrieved a large sum of money.

Tosin revealed that over N50 million has been derived from Jasmine and Mr Ibu's son's accounts amid their lavish expenditures.

The blogger, however, urged Nigerians to pray for the actor's health and a quick recovery.

See his video below

Fans react to the detention of Mr Ibu's son and adopted daughter

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

silky_yetty:

"In as much as I will condemn Jasmine's greedy act, we shouldn't forget that she resurrected Mr. Ibu's career by creating contents with him on Facebook and TikTok when he stopped getting acting gigs due to his health issues. Their family story is sketchy and everyone is greedy."

baebyi:

"When his wife requested for statement of account they dragged her that she wants to do bbl."

swt_ellaberry:

"So na true? Nawa nobody to trust."

justpaul4:

"You all be bashing the wife since almost 3 years now that she is the one that has be causing commotion in her family's life. Well Na jasmine and the other son of Mr.ibu dey spoil the woman name. Them be wan silent the woman all false by saying lies against and about her.

fabsnikki:

"Na only mumu nor go know say this girl na one chance to that family."

djperkyy:

"I just knew that this girl has her agenda… cos why you dey force yourself for family wey no be your own..May God help us all."

adawise_:

"Where’s very m@d man. Thought d werey was talking b4. Y has he suddenly stopped."

Mr Ibu’s ex-manager explains actor’s sons and adopted daughter's arrest

Emeka Chochoo, the former manager of Nigerian actor Mr. Ibu explained why the police recently invited Jasmine Chioma Okafor, his adoptive daughter, as well as his two sons, Daniel and Val.

The three were reportedly summoned for interrogation about the use of charity donations made by Nigerians for Mr. Ibu's healthcare.

Source: Legit.ng