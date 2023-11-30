Peter Obi has said he is following the ongoing demolition of properties across the country

Obi pointed out that there is already hardship in the land and people are battling with multi-dimensional poverty

The former Anambra governor asked the government to be responsive and carry out measures that would take more people out of poverty

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 2023 election, has said he is unhappy with the ongoing demolition of properties across Nigeria.

In a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday, November 30, Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, said the country is already hard and the government should not compound the woes of the people.

Peter disagrees with demolition in Lagos and other places. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

'Halt demolition of buildings': Obi to govts

According to him, “what a responsive government should be doing under the current harsh economic conditions in the country is to come up with measures aimed at alleviating the people's hardships".

The LP chieftain said:

"Even if there are some violations as the governments are claiming, this critical time is not auspicious for such an exercise knowing the hardship in the land and the consequences it will have on the poor who are struggling to make ends meet with their little resources.

“The poor in our midst who are putting their meager resources are going through very severe financial stress that should not be multiplied further.

"In some cases, the properties being demolished are the life-time savings and retirement abodes of the aged and incapacitated."

The presidential hopeful therefore appealed to the respective governments involved to consider the hardship in the country and try and put a human face to their actions.

He said:

"While we should enforce sensible regulations, all actions of government must show compassion.”

Lagos: Nigerians react to demolition of houses

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians on social media spoke on the reported demolition of buildings belonging to Igbos at Abule Ado in Amuwo Odofin local government area (LGA) of Lagos state, south-west Nigeria.

Legit.ng reports that the Federal Housing Authority resumed the demolition of illegal buildings in Festac, Lagos, recently.

Why we demolished structures at Alaba - Govt

Meanwhile, the Lagos state government opened up on the ongoing demolition exercise at the Alaba International Market in the Ojo area of the state.

The general manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LABSCA), Gbolahan Oki, said that the demolition exercise was necessary due to the assessment of the buildings done by the agency.

Source: Legit.ng