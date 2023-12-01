The federal government has collected N585 million to address fines for inmates, aiming to alleviate overcrowding in correctional centers

Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, reveals the government's commitment during the release of 150 inmates in Kano

The move according to Ojo, is part of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to decongest custodial centers nationwide

The federal government headed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has made a move to decongest the Nigerian prison.

Tinubu's government has secured the release of 150 inmates in kano prison, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo confirmed. Photo credit: Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, AUDU MARTE/AFP via Getty Images

150 inmates freed in Kano

As reported by The Punch, on Thursday, November 30, Tinubu's government disclosed it had raised N585 million for the settlement of fines for inmates in a bid to decongest correctional centres across the country.

The minister of interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, represented by an assistant director in the ministry, Dr Anayo Romanus-Nzekwe, confirmed the update to newsmen in Kano, during the release of 150 inmates, whose fines were settled by FG.

How Tinubu planned the inmates freedom, gave them N10,000 each, minister speaks

Recall that the minister had ealier lamented that no fewer than 4,000 inmates were languishing in detention over their inability to pay fines.

The minister, speaking through Romanus-Nzekwe, said the freed inmates were among the 4,068 billed for a release in line with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Each of the freed inmates was given N10,000 to enable them to return to their various homes and villages.

Speaking on the development, Minister Tunji-Ojo said the FG's initiative seeks to address the plight of over 4,000 inmates unable to pay fines and facing prolonged detention.

He noted that the funds were gotten from individuals, groups, and corporate bodies for the nationwide initiative.

The minister therefore highlights the importance of the public embracing returning inmates without stigmatization to prevent recidivism.

Meanwhile, Ojo noted that the funds raised through philanthropic efforts serve as a crucial step toward a more rehabilitative and less punitive justice system.

