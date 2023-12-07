The Nigerian government has attracted a gigawatt Solar PV manufacturing plant

The MoU for the setting up of the plant was signed between Infracorp and Solarge BV of the Netherlands and one other

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu said Nigeria’s energy situation is critical

Pascal Oparada has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and Economy.

The Nigerian government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to set up a gigawatt (1GW) Solar PV manufacturing plant in the country as part of efforts to boost electricity in Nigeria.

The Infrastructure Corporation (Infracorp) inked the agreement with Solarge BV of the Netherlands and the African Green Infrastructure Investment Bank at the last 28 sessions of the Conference of Parties (COP28) in Dubai, UAE.

Nigerians company signs deal to manufacture solar plants in Nigeria Credit: alvarez

Source: Getty Images

Lazarus Anbgaso said the project’s objective was to revolutionize Nigeria’s energy sector and elevate the economy to $1 trillion via sustainable and climate-resilient infrastructure.

Vanguard reports that the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, said at the summit that the current power situation in Nigeria is alarming, with insufficient transmission, limited distribution capacity, and other challenges working against generation.

Adelabu assured the international community that President Bola Tinubu is dedicated to fulfilling his promise, stating that enormous stress on the national grid triggers outages affecting daily lives in Nigeria.

According to the Minister, renewable energy is no longer just a future aspiration but a present necessity.

Subsidy Removal: FG begins distribution of free solar systems as electricity tariff goes up by 40 Per Cent

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Government has begun the distribution of free solar home systems across Nigeria to ease the adverse effect of fuel subsidy removal.

The Managing Director of Rural Electrification Agency, Ahmad Salihjo, said the Nigerian Government had ordered the agency to increase the deployment of more free solar systems to homes, schools, and hospitals across Nigeria.

Salihjo said the project was under the Ministry of Power’s Poverty Reduction and Growth Strategy programme. According to him, 30 such solar systems have been deployed in the Makoko community. He added that the agency had visited Ijebu-Ode in Ogun State and Osogbo in Osun State, where solar systems had been delivered to markets and agricultural hubs.

