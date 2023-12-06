President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been accused of neglecting Nigeria's security and not doing enough to arrest the issues

The Northern Elders Forum made this allegation while reacting to the accidental bombing of Kaduna villagers by the Nigerian Army

The elders claimed President Tinubu is irritated by insecurity but showed more interest in the economy where there's money

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has slammed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with a fresh allegation.

Northern Elders said Tinubu is more interested in the nation's economy and not concerned about security. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

NEF tackles Tinubu, says he show interest in economy than security

The elders maintained that President Tinubu’s words, deeds and body language clearly show that he is not interested in the nation's security, Vanguard reported.

A strong member of the NEF, Professor Usman Yusuf, made this assertion in an interview on Arise Television on Tuesday, December 5.

This comes on the heels of the recent bombing of villagers in Kaduna state by the Nigerian Army. on Sunday, December 3; an attack the army claimed it was targeted at bandits in the Tudun Biri village of Igabi local government area of the state.

Reacting to the trending incident, Yusuf questioned the role of the minister of defence, claiming that the president has outsourced the security of the country to the military.

He also called for an inquiry into the bomb attack in Kaduna, saying the military cannot investigate itself.

Yusuf said:

"Our president and commander in chief, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, from his words, deeds, and body language, is not interested in security. All he’s interested in is the economy, where the money is, and he’s planted his people. Security, banditry, and others appear irritant to him.

“We don’t see the president hands-on with our security. Our military is not supervised by civilian authority; they’ve gone rogue, dropping bombs on our people.”

Shehu Sani reacts to Kaduna village bombing, tells Tinubu what to do

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, condemned the action of the Nigerian Army.

Describing it as a horrible incident, Sani, on Tuesday, December 5, said the mistake by the Nigerian Army must not be taken lightly.

The former lawmaker described the tragedy as a grave act of negligence and urged President Tinubu's led federal government to carry out an immediate probe into the incident.

Tinubu told to sack defence minister Badaru over Kaduna village bombing

Earlier, Legit.ng reported on Wednesday, December 6, that angry Nigerians stormed the National Assembly premises in Abuja, over the killing of many innocent citizens by a military drone on Sunday, December 3.

The protesters demanded justice for victims of the bombing and asked the Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru, to either live up to his responsibility or resign.

The leader of the protesters under the aegis of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) North West zone, and Arewa Youth Movement, Nasir Ishaku, demanded justice for the victims.

