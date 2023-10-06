Senator Titus Zam has lamented about the state of insecurity and living conditions of Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in Benue state

Zam said he voted as a member of the IDP camp during the 2023 election because his parents stayed there

The All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker urged the Nigerian Senate to order the Chief of Defence Staff to supervise the quick return of all displaced persons to their ancestral homes.

FCT, Abuja - A Senator representing Benue North-west, Titus Zam, has said his parents are currently languishing in one of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in the north-central state.

Zam said this is due to the endless insecurity caused by armed bandits who attacked different areas of the state in 2022, Premium Times reported.

Senator Titus Zam says parents are in an IDP camp in Benue state

Source: Facebook

He said he voted as a member of the IDP community during the 2023 election.

“As I speak my parents are languishing in the IDP. As a senator, I voted as a member of the IDP.”

He also said over 1.5 million people were displaced in 2022 and no fewer than 560 children in the IDP suffered malnutrition between January and October 2022.

The lawmaker stated this while raising a motion during plenary on Thursday, October 5.

He disclosed that the data/figure was generated from the Benue State Emergency Management (BENSMA).

the senator said bandits have sacked farmers from their residences in Gwer-West, Makurdi and Guma Local Government Areas of the state for over seven years.

He called on the Senate to direct the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management to provide medical and relief materials to the displaced persons and the Chief of Defence Staff to supervise the quick return of all displaced persons to their ancestral homes.

