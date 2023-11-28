Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering public journalism

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has given marching orders to the ministry of interior to secure Nigeria's borders, according to the minister of interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

Tunji-Ojo said this while speaking on Tuesday evening, November 28, on Channels Television's Politics Today.

Tinubu reportedly asked the ministry to come up with plausible solutions to Nigeria's lingering insecurity crises.

The minister said:

"A secured border is a safe nation. We have understood that now, and there is no going back on that. The president is hell-bent on that; he has given us marching order as ministry of interior to secure these borders. 'I want these borders secured'.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"And, technology, of course, has to be involved, because this is not 2003; this is 2023.

"So, the role of technology as solution or to enhance delivery, cannot be undermined in whatever we say."

He continued:

"We look at the human intelligence aspect which is very key because you can only protect people as much as they want to be protected. That is just the truth. We saw what happened in Afghanistan, we saw what happened in Iraq, what happened in Libya. If people do not support you, give you the human intelligence that you need, it might be a bit difficult for you to be able to solve problem of insecurity.

"Technology is also needed. But I would not want to tell you the technology that we are understudying."

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng