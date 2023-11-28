Bode George, PDP chieftain, has weighed in on the court judgement sacking Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano state

The politician maintained that it is unacceptable for judges to invalidate an election and also declare the winner of an election

According to George, the development especially the controversy surrounding the appellate court's CTC judgement is worrisome as it goes against the choice of the electorates

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has faulted the decision of judges to nullify elections and declare winners, as opposed to the popular choice of the electorate.

Bode George has criticised the appeal court judgment sacking Abba Yusuf as Kano state governor. Photo credit: Chief Olabode George, Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Facebook

PDP chieftain faults appeal court judges over Governor Yusuf's sack

He made this assertion while reacting to the reported discrepancy in the certified true copy of the Court of Appeal judgment on the Kano state governorship election, which he maintained is unacceptable.

As reppretd by The Punch, the PDP chieftain expressed fear that anarchy looms if Nigerians no longer trust the judiciary.

George, who spoke on behalf of the Lagos PDP Elders Council at a press conference in Lagos on Monday, November 27, described the Kano situation as a recipe for chaos in the country.

He said:

“The best the judiciary must do in political cases is to adjudicate, and where there are discrepancies, order a rerun without giving victory to party A or B. It is wrong to remove the power of the electorate to elect political leaders and for the judiciary to tell us who the winners are. This is not good for Nigeria. This is not good for our electoral system. A compromised judiciary is dangerous.”

Protests rocks Kano over Abba Yusuf's sack

Legit.ng reported earlier that on Monday, November 27, angry youths took to the streets in Kano city and its environs, protesting against the appeal court judgment that sacked Yusuf.

A huge crowd of protesters stormed strategic positions in the city, determined to challenge what they perceive as an unjust ruling.

The protest came on the heels of discovery by the state police that “some faceless group are bent on unleashing violence in Kano”.

Impeachment plot: "What is happening in Rivers is despicable" - Bode George

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Bode George, expressed deep concern over the fallout of Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers state and his anointed successor, Siminalayi Fubara.

George, who described the political crisis in Rivers as despicable, expressed worry over the action of the members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Source: Legit.ng