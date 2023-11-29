The Ooni Adeyeye Ogunwusi of Ife has said that the Jews, the dominant tribe in Israel, originated from the Igbo tribe

In a viral video, Ogunwusi claimed that contrary to popular opinion, the existence of the Igbo predated that of the Jews and the world needed to correct that

Before now, the Igbo have always claimed that they migrated from Israel and that they were originally from the Jews

Ife, Osun - Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, has claimed that the Jews, who are the major tribe that occupied Israel in the Asia continent and found in some parts of Europe, came out of the Igbo tribe of Nigeria.

The monarch made the comment in a video seen by Legit.ng, where he also said that the Igbo were the first to discover commerce and wealth in the history of the human race.

Ooni of Ife speaks on connection between Igbo and Jews Photo Credit: Ooni Enitan Ogunwusi

Source: Twitter

Before now, many of the Igbo people have claimed that they originated from the Jews, and the claim has remained a popularly accepted notion about the dominant people of Southeast Nigeria.

Ooni of Ife speaks on true identity of Igbo

However, the Yoruba monarch said that the reverse was the case, stating that the race of the Jews is very similar, but the Igbo are older than the Israelites.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The Ooni said:

"There is this mistake that the world usually makes; they make this mistake that the Igbos came from the Jews. No, it is the other way round.

"The truth be told, the first human race that existed was the Igbos before the Jews, and we were all living together at the centre of tropical rain forest, which is the heart of the whole thing."

Amid Israel-Palestine War, Ooni of Ife speaks of Igbo connection

Ooni Ogunwusi's comment came amid controversies that Lagos, a Yoruba land, was a no man's land, a claim first made by Jaja Anucha Wachukwu, the first speaker of the House of Representatives.

It also came at a time the Jews were killing the Palestinians in Gaza. History has it that the Palestinians accommodated the Israeli after the first world war just as many analysts believe Lagos accommodated many other tribes.

What Nigerians are saying about the comment

Some Nigerians have however taken to the comment section of the post and expressed their reactions. See their comments below:

Viva Dido said:

"We are yet to be able to resolve the argument between the Edos and the Yorubas, Ooni of Ife is coming up with the Jews and Igbos."

A Nigerian with Twitter handle, AdoptedSon @official_adags, asked:

"Which of the Jews? The one for Bible Abi normal Jew for street?"

Another user, @Kotosiafaze, claimed:

"Many small mind will doubt him, first of all you have to understand that white race can never reproduce black race but black race over time can reproduce white race there are evidence today.

"Igbo’s as we are known today in Nigeria didn’t start here, most west Africans today migrated downwards from the North Africa after the Invasion of Arabs who now occupy the whole of North Africa, they even went as far as destroying some of the status that could give them away.

"This is reason I get annoyed when I see some Igbo’s trying to fans Israel to see them as Jews, black race gave birth to every other race in this world today, if you go to South Africa today, you will see a tribe that looks like Chinese Africans. You can’t say they came from China, instead it’s possible China came from them."

Another Nigerian on the X app, @napuputhoughts, stated that:

"Everyone should go and read his/her history. It's absolutely important to know who you are and how your settlement came about."

Martins Ehis called for history in secondary schools. He said:

"Let's go back to our history and read more about it. This is one of reasons why I'm advocating for history in all schools at all levels."

See the video below:

"Jaja Wachukwu": First Igbo politician that said Lagos is no man's land

Legit.ng earlier reported that the first speaker of the house of representatives, Jaja Abucha Wachukwu, has been revealed as the first Igbo politician that first referred to Lagos as no man's land.

While Wachukwu made the claim in 1947, a two-term governor of Abia state and correct Senate chief whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, made a similar claim in 2013.

The issue became a serious controversy in the build-up to the 2023 governorship election in Lagos state, where many Yoruba, the original owner of Lagos, felt insulted by the claim.

Source: Legit.ng