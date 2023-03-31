Jaja Anucha Wachukwu, the first speaker of the Nigeria House of Representatives, was the first Nigerian of Igbo extraction that referred to Lagos as "no man's land".

This was disclosed in a 7 minutes documentary video shared by History Ville on its Youtube page, revealing that Wachukwu made the comment in 1947.

The documentary further disclosed that a former governor of Abia state and senator representing Abia north made the same comment in 2013.

According to the documentary, the aboriginal of Lagos was the Aworis, a group of people from Ife, the spiritual headquarters of the Yoruba people, while Benin was part of the Lagos civilisation.

