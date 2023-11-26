The Lagos state police command has arrested 28-year-old Benjamin Ezeukwe for allegedly creating a fake Dangote cement-price-slash promo to defraud numerous Nigerians

Ezeukwe, arrested in Rivers state, created a convincing online advert in September 2023, claiming a massive price slash on Dangote Cement

Investigations revealed that Ezeukwe, who has been arraigned, conducted several similar scams

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has years of experience covering metro and government policy

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Lagos state police command has arrested Benjamin Ezeukwe, a 28-year-old man accused of creating a fake Dangote cement-price-slash promo to fleece hundreds of Nigerians.

A statement released on Sunday, November 26, by Lagos police spokesman SP Benjamin Hundeyin, indicates that Benjamin was arrested on Thursday, October 19.

The police have arrested Benjamin Ezeukwe for creating a fake Dangote cement-price-slash promo to fleece Nigerians. Photo credits: @LagosPoliceNG, @Cape_Sarkodie

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathers that the suspect was arrested in the Rumuolumeni area of Obio/Akpor local government area of Rivers state following weeks of intensive investigation by officers of Area A Command of the state command.

How Ezeukwe masterminded cement price slash scam - police

According to police, Ezeukwe, in September 2023, "created a bogus but convincing online advert purportedly by Dangote Cement, claiming a massive price slash."

"Numerous unsuspecting customers fell prey to the scam, losing millions of Naira to the suspect," the police said.

SP Hundeyin said investigations have further revealed that the suspect, who has been arraigned, had perpetrated several other similar scams.

What Ezeukwe bought with scam's proceeds

The Lagos police command said a Toyota Avalon which investigation revealed to be a proceed of the crime, was found in Ezeukwe's possession.

A price check on Jiji.ng, one of the classified websites in Nigeria, indicates that Totoya Avalon's prices range from 12 to N20 million and above, depending on the models.

Other items found in his possession include one Tecno phone, one iPhone, and three SIM cards, including that of 08039691980, which he used for the scam.

Cement price: Dangote speaks on reported sales promo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dangote Cement Plc, one of the prized assets of Nigeria's richest man, Aliko Dangote, debunked the purported sales promotion and price adjustment.

The company clarified that it had not embarked on any promotion or reviewed its product prices as claimed in a viral fake statement.

The chief branding and communications officer of the Dangote Group, Anthony Chiejina, described the statement as mischievous, malicious, and false.

Source: Legit.ng