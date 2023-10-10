Dangote Cement has reacted to reports of sales promotion and price adjustment for its products to N2,400

The reported price adjustment was widely circulated on social media, especially on WhatsApp groups

Legit.ng reached out to Dangote Group to confirm the rumoured sales promotion plan and price slash

Dangote Cement Plc, one of the prized assets of Nigeria's richest man, Aliko Dangote, has denied reports on some online platforms (not Legit.ng) regarding a purported sales promotion and price adjustment.

The company clarified that it has not embarked on any promotion or reviewed its product prices as claimed in a fake statement dated Sunday, October 8, 2023, which circulated on social media.

The statement purportedly from the firm claimed that Dangote Cement would offer its cement products to the public at a promotional factory price of just N2,410 per bag.

Dangote reacts to the promo price

Reacting, the Chief Branding and Communications Officer of the Dangote Group, Anthony Chiejina, described the reports as mischievous, malicious, and false.

He said:

"The Management has formally notified the law enforcement agents to track down, name, and shame the perpetrators of this devious and deceptive information."

"Dangote’s Cement urged customers and other stakeholders to continue patronising the high-quality cement brand and be careful of scammers, who are bent on defrauding them of their funds."

More price reviews

This is not the first time a false report of Dangote slashing the price of cement has hit social media.

In an earlier report, Legit.ng was once again compelled to contact Dangote following claims that the company would be reducing cement prices from N5,500 to N2,700 on October 1, 2023, in celebration of Nigerian independence.

These rumours about the price reduction of Dangote cement come shortly after an announcement by the BUA Group.

BUA Group has stated that they will be adjusting the price of a bag of cement from N5,500 to a range of N3,000 to N3,500.

