Kehinde Akinrotoye, a commissioner in Ondo state, has been brutally assaulted by unruly thugs.

Akinrotoye is the Ondo Central commissioner in the Ondo State Oil Development Area Development Commission (OSOPADEC).

It was gathered that he was attacked due to disparities that ensued during the disbursement of the bursary funds.

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil society, courts, and metro

The Commissioner representing Ondo Central in the Ondo State Oil Development Area Development Commission (OSOPADEC), Kehinde Akinrotoye, also known as 'BonsueAketi,' has been hospitalised following a severe beating by unidentified individuals.

The attackers, allegedly thugs, forcefully entered the premises of OSOPADEC, disrupting the scheduled distribution of bursary and scholarship awards by the intervention agency.

It was gathered that the commissioner assaulted by thugs became hospitalised after the attack. Photo Credit: Facebook

Source: UGC

As reported by The Nation, they fired gunshots into the air, causing panic among the agency's staff and students present, who hurriedly sought safety.

Eyewitness recount incident

An anonymous staff member revealed that the hoodlums arrived in hired vehicles and specifically targeted Commissioner Akinrotoye.

They accused him of misrepresenting the commission due to his non-oil-producing area background.

The Commissioner was brutally assaulted, and the vehicle that transported him was also vandalised.

Law enforcement from the Ondo State Police Command was summoned to restore order to the situation.

This incident follows a previous attack in September when the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Bunmi Osadahun, was assaulted during the distribution of palliative.

"N164,500m for undergraduates", Sanwo-Olu approves N375m bursary for Lagos indigenes

In another report, the governor of Lagos State has approved a bursary budget for university students.

The fund will be received by scholarship and non-scholarship students indigenous to Lagos state.

The Lagos State Bursary Board confirmed that academic and indigene-ship verification will be required to claim the funds.

Excitement as 179 Nigerians leave for Russia on scholarship

Meanwhile, no fewer than 179 Nigerian students have been awarded scholarships by the Russian government.

The beneficiaries will pursue undergraduate degrees under the 2023/2024 Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA).

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, while speaking at a pre-departure briefing in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng