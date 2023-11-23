Federal High Court sitting in Enugu, has remanded a suspected fraudster, Kingsley Chinonye Unije, in prison

Justice M.G Umar gave the order after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Unije before the court

Unijie allegedly obtained money by false pretence and money laundering to the tune of N340,000,000

Enugu state - A suspected fraudster, Kingsley Chinonye Unije, has been arraigned for forgery, obtaining money by false pretence and money laundering to the tune of N340,000,000 (Three Hundred and Forty Million Naira only).

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Unije before Justice M.G Umar of the Federal High Court sitting in Enugu, on five-count charges on Wednesday, November 22.

According to a statement issued on the EFCC X page (formerly known as Twitter) @officialEFCC, one of the charges was that Unije defrauded and obtained the sum of N170,000,000.00 from Igwe Cosmas Ezeumeh under the false pretence of selling two landed properties known as plot 81 and 304 at New Layout Enugu with the consent of Late Mrs Victoria Unije.

Another charge was that the suspect converted the sum of (120,000,000.00) by purchasing two landed properties in his name, and one in the name of Michael Emeka Bernard knowing that the said money formed part of his unlawful act.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to five counts of charges against him.

Justice Umar remanded the suspect in a Correctional Centre and adjourned the matter to January 30, 2024, for a hearing of the bail application.

