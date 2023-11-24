President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has waded into the feud between Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, and his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa

Tinubu is currently in a closed-door meeting with some stakeholders from Ondo state as they brainstorm to find a lasting solution to the crisis

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim and other stakeholders of the ruling APC are reportedly present at the meeting holding at the State House, Abuja

State House, Abuja - The feud between Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, is getting special attention as President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with some political leaders at the State House, Abuja

According to The Nation, the senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim and other stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) were present in the meeting.

However, it could not be ascertained if either Governor Akeredolu or his deputy is attending.

Tinubu wades Into Ondo political crisis

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu waded into the feud between Akeredolu and Aiyedatiwa.

A source said President Tinubu invited members of the Ondo Assembly to Abuja, the Nigerian capital city.

Prominent elders and traditional rulers in the week appealed to Tinubu to intervene in the political crisis to avert looming anarchy. It was gathered that the State Assembly has been divided with 11 lawmakers now in support of Aiyedatiwa.

Akeredolu gets 72 hours to transmit power

Legit.ng also reported that a coalition of opposition party leaders and affiliated groups gave Akeredolu a 72-hour deadline to transfer authority to Aiyedatiwa.

The demand was announced during a recent press conference where the group expressed displeasure with the governor's prolonged absence due to health issues.

Ondo lawmakers set to declare Akeredolu's deputy as acting governor

The Ondo State House of Assembly is reportedly ready for a plenary session today, Friday, November 24, to discuss the political crisis in the state.

The lawmakers are ready to discuss the issue of the executive arm of government and are likely to declare Aiyedatiwa as the acting governor of the state.

The development was a result of Governor Akeredolu's inability to resume office as a result of his health condition.

