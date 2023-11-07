President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of three new executive commissioners to serve in the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC)

The NURPC monitors the oil and gas industry to ensure compliance with relevant regulations and laws

It also oversees the safety and other regulations that relate to the exportation and importation of the products into the country

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, November 7, approved the appointment of three new Executive Commissioners to serve in the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

President Tinubu also disclosed the redeployment of one current Executive Commissioner — pending their confirmation by the Nigerian Senate.

Tinubu appoints 3 new commissioners for NUPRC

Since his inauguration in May, the 71-year-old has made a series of appointments. Legit.ng understands that these appointments are to ensure the president actualises his 'Renewed Hope' agenda which he promised Nigerians.

The latest set of appointments has elicited mixed reactions online.

Check out the list below:

Bashir Indabawa — Northwest— Executive Commissioner, Exploration and Acreage Management Dr. Kelechi Ofoegbu — Southeast — Executive Commissioner, Corporate Services and Administration (Redeployed) Enorense Amadasu — Southsouth — Executive Commissioner, Development and Production Babajide Fasina — SouthWest — Executive Commissioner, Economic Regulation and Strategic Planning

A statement by the presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, affirmed that President Tinubu approved the reshuffling.

It partly reads:

"The President approves this reshuffling and replacement based on his deeply informed assessment of all factors concerning the sector with a view to establishing a regulatory framework and culture that comprehensively disincentivizes errant behaviour and incentivizes diligence and rules-based business practice across the industry."

