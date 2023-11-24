The Kano state government have disclosed more information about the over 3,000 illegal and ghost workers from the previous administration

It was gathered that a 13-year-old was also discovered among the illegal staff uncovered by the Kano state government

However, the Kano state government have also stated that these individuals would be sanctioned according to the statutory provisions of the law

The Kano government has revealed that 3,234 individuals were unlawfully receiving salaries within the state's public service.

In June, Governor Abba Yusuf instructed the suspension of salaries for 10,800 workers suspected of being hired by the previous administration under Abdullahi Ganduje.

A committee was established to investigate the legitimacy of these employments and eliminate those hired improperly.

As reported by The Cable, the committee, led by Abdullahi Bichi, the secretary to the state government (SSG), disclosed its findings on Friday, November 24, noting that the illegally employed workers included:

A 13-year-old girl.

Students from primary and secondary schools.

National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members.

Kano govt to sanction illegal workers

Bichi affirmed that appropriate sanctions, under civil service regulations, would be applied to the ghost workers.

He said:

“It is sad to discover that the majority of those recruited did not go through the former screening exercise, while some got the job with fake certificates.

“Those that will be sanctioned include the mother of the 13-year-old girl who confirmed to the committee that she has been receiving salaries through her mother’s account and who is a worker in the public service.”

The committee identified 9,332 staff as eligible and sanctioned for employment within the state's civil service.

Last year, the Kano chapter of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) raised suspicions about the recruitment process conducted by the Ganduje-led administration, accusing the government of destabilizing the state's civil service.

