Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

Kano state - Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state has sacked 3,234 staff found wanting of not being eligible to be employed in the Civil Service.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, said the sack followed the government’s decision to implement the report of the committee on screening and verification of employment conducted by the immediate past administration.

As reported by Daily Trust, Bichi disclosed this while briefing journalists, on Friday, November 24.

“Most of those employed did not undergo processes of screening and recruitment interviews as expected by the service regulations; employed were found to have suspicious or forged certificates, while many non-indigenes were employed despite a large number of qualified unemployed indigenes roaming.

