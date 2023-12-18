Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has issued a robust message to political godfathers in the state

Amid his growing conflict with his predecessor Nyesom Wike, Fubara advised political godfathers to follow the positive principles set by President Tinubu

Fubara insisted that loyalists should be allowed in leadership positions to govern without interference

Governor Siminalayi Fubara has sent a strong message to godfathers in Rivers state as his rift with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, worsens.

The Rivers state governor advised political godfathers who wanted to model after the political dynasty of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to follow his positive principles of allowing his loyalists in leadership to lead the people without bringing them down, The News Nigeria reported.

The governor's advice was conveyed by Joseph Johnson, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, during the dinner night of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Rivers State 2023 Annual Week.

Fubara, represented by Johnson on Friday, December 15, 2023, commended journalists for their impartiality in reporting the ongoing "political crisis" in Rivers state.

In his address, Johnson drew a comparison with Lagos state politics, highlighting that those emulating Tinubu's style should also consider the case of former Governor Ambode, PM News reported.

He pointed out that despite Tinubu's reservations about Ambode's second term, the former Lagos governor was allowed to govern until seeking re-election, where the party denied him the ticket.

He said:

“Those who are copying President Bola Tinubu style should also copy the case of former Governor Ambode in Lagos.When Tinubu did not want Ambode to return as Governor of Lagos, he kept quiet and allowed him to govern Lagos but only waited patiently for him to seek the party ticket for his second tenure and it was denied him.So if you want to copy try and copy well.”

