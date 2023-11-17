The 'Japa' fever is still alive in Africa's most populous nation, Nigeria, and a lot of young citizens are leaving the country

Despite the trend, most universities in the United Kingdom (UK) have been experiencing reduced admissions from international students, including Nigerians, following the dependant visa ban policy of the British government

A report revealed that Nigerians have turned to Canada in North America and Australia in the Oceania continent

London, United Kingdom - A report by the Chartered Association of Business Schools (CABS), Annual Membership Survey, has revealed that foreign students have turned to Canadian and Australian universities.

The report said these two countries are presently migrant-friendly destinations, Vanguard reported on Friday, November 17.

Visa ban: Nigerians shun UK

In addition, the report stated that the number of international students seeking admission to study Master in Business Administration (MBA) in the United Kingdom (UK) has reduced in number — especially from Nigerians and Chinese.

Affected by the dependant visa restriction policy earlier in 2023, the CABS' report disclosed that Nigerians and Chinese have reduced their admissions to British universities.

It would be recalled that in May 2023, the British government announced that international students would be prevented from bringing dependants with them starting from January 2024 (unless students are in postgraduate programmes with a research focus).

The CABS' report partly reads:

“The most frequently cited countries for declining enrolments were China and Nigeria, which could suggest a reversal in the growth in recruitment from these key countries in recent years.”

