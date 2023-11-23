Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has revealed why Nigerians are happy with President Bola Tinubu’s administration

Wike said Nigerians are satisfied with what Tinubu's admiration is doing in renewing the people's hope

The former Rivers governor said the Tinubu's administration is committed to satisfying the people by doing the right thing

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, said the FCTA investment in road infrastructure will boost economic activities in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

He stated this during an inspection tour of ongoing road construction projects in the capital city on Wednesday, November 22, Vanguard reported.

Wike say Nigerians are happy with Tinubu’s administration Photo Credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Wike added that Nigerians are happy and satisfied with President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He explained that Nigerians are happy because hope is coming back through President Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda.

“This is what the people want. It is not theory; it is practical. let them see the action. They have lost hope, but hope is coming back through the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu.”

The minister inspected the Outer Southern Expressway which stretched from A. A Rano, behind the villa through Deeper Life Junction, SARS, Apo roundabout to Wasa District and the Northern N-20 Expressway in Jahi District.

He added:

“I am pleased that the people are happy as they are satisfied with what President Tinubu’s administration is doing.

“It is not magic; it is a matter of commitment to satisfy our people. When you do the right thing, the people will jubilate.”

“I’m foot soldier for Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda”: Wike declares

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Wike made a strong statement regarding his efforts to boost Abuja's tourism potential under the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

The FCT minister disclosed that he was one of the foot soldiers of President Tinubu, desirous to see that the renewed hope agenda of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was fulfilled.

Wike said he would improve the tourism potential of the FCT in partnership with the UAE since it was now the tourist destination of the world.

