FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT) has given an update on the actual amount for the issuance of Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) in the territory.

Wike's led FCTA, pegged the cost of the issuance of Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) at N5 million.

As reppretd by Daily Trust, the minsiter made this pronouncement at a meeting he held with estate developers on Tuesday, November 21.

According to Wike, the payment could be made within four months of land allocation after which the C of O would be handed over to the applicant.

The former governor of Rivers state added that he would seek the approval of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to link applicants’ National Identification Number (NIN) to the C of Os, The Nigerian Tribune added.

Wike, however, promised to ensure orderliness and sanity in land administration system and processes in the FCT.

Wike says Nigerians are happy, satisfied with Tinubu’s administration

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nyesom Wike, said the FCTA investment in road infrastructure will boost economic activities in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

He stated this during an inspection tour of ongoing road construction projects in the capital city on Wednesday, November 22.

Wike added that Nigerians are happy and satisfied with President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“I’m foot soldier for Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda”: Wike says

In another development, Wike made a strong statement regarding his efforts to boost Abuja's tourism potential under the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

The FCT minister disclosed that he was one of the foot soldiers of President Tinubu, desirous to see that the renewed hope agenda of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was fulfilled.

Wike said he would improve the tourism potential of the FCT in partnership with the UAE since it was now the tourist destination of the world.

