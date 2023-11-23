The NNPC Limited has a message for Nigerians ahead of festive season travels across the country

The oil company has assured that there will be no supply disruption and wants Nigerians not to panic

President Tinubu has also asked Nigerians not to worry that there will be no increase in price of fuel

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited says it has enough supply of petrol, also known as premium motor spirit (PMS), to last beyond the festive period.

Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer NNPC Ltd, gave the assurance when he paid a courtesy visit to the senate president, Godswill Akpabio, at the National Assembly in Abuja, on Wednesday, November 22, 2023

According to Kyari, there is enough petrol in stock, and Nigerians do not need to panic.

Speaking further, the NNPC boss said that the Company has already made plans to supply petroleum products across the country.

He said:

“We have made a robust plan for the forthcoming end-of-the-year festivities and beyond. We do not see any shortages in the petroleum products supply for the period."

Kyari added that it was important to assure Nigerians that there is an adequate supply of petrol to ensure maximum national security.

“By the creation of the National Assembly, NNPC Ltd. is saddled with the responsibility of guaranteeing Nigeria’s energy security which is critical to national security."

Senate President Godswill Akpabio to Kyari

In his remark, Godswill Akpabio, the senate president, assured the GCEO of the 10th senate’s support, saying that the Nigerian parliament appreciates the Kyari-led management for its commitment to ensuring robust petroleum products supply during the yuletide period, BusinessDay reports.

Akpabio also lauded the rehabilitation of the nation’s three refineries, saying that their restreaming will cause a multiplier effect on Nigeria’s economy, in line with this administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He stated:

“Nigerians always want to hear good news. We are happy that you have made robust plans to provide sufficient product supply this coming festive period and beyond."

