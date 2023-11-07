Amid the political crisis in Rivers state, the self-acclaimed 'Major Prophet of God', Pastor David Elijah, has predicted the removal of the immediate past Rivers governor who is the current FCT minister

Elijah said Wike will face strong opposition which may eventually lead to his ouster in Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday, August 21, swore in Wike and 44 other ministers confirmed by the Nigerian Senate

FCT, Abuja - Prophet David Kingleo Elijah, the spiritual leader of the Glorious Mount of Possibility Church, has predicted the removal of Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT).

Prophet Elijah said this on Tuesday, November 7, while giving a prophecy via Possibility TV.

Wike has served as the minister of the FCT since August 2023. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

'People would rise against Wike': Cleric

The cleric said some political figures will "rise against" Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers state.

He asked the minister to "pray" concerning the 'divine message' he (Elijah) received.

Prophet Elijah, who prides himself as 'the major prophet of God', said:

“I am seeing Rivers state losing the slot in the federal. But the issue now is, who are they losing it to? By the slot in the federal, I’m talking about the ministerial appointment - minister of the federal capital territory. You know it belongs to Rivers state, Nyesom Wike.

“He should pray because I’m seeing people rise against him who would make him lose being the minister right there in Abuja.

“This is something that has been drafted, only waiting to unfetter. I am revealing this so that something can be done to avert this. A strong enmity is about to rise.”

Internet users react

Following Prophet Elijah's remarks, some commenters expressed worry.

Legit.ng captured some comments from the YouTube video below:

Abraham Chineme wrote:

"Wike, um you are sitting on gunpowder. Be careful."

Thomas Adigeb said:

"God help us."

@blessb2711 commented:

"He (Wike) will lose it because he is heartless and a betrayal."

Wike under fire

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Ijaw National Congress (INC) cautioned Wike for insinuating he owns a “political structure” in Rivers state.

INC stated that political structures should not and cannot be anyone’s personal property, adding that political architecture is transient — just like power.

