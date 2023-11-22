Clement Ododomu has been convicted for the murder of seven operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Lagos state.

He was sentenced to death by hanging after he was found guilty of the charges levelled against him.

His accomplice, Tiwei Monday, was also handed a 16-year prison sentence by Justice Hakeem Oshodi.

In an Ikeja high court, two individuals have been found guilty in connection to the deaths of seven officers from the Department of State Services (DSS).

As reported by The Cable, the presiding judge, Hakeem Oshodi, has pronounced the death penalty by hanging for Clement Ododomu and a 16-year prison sentence for Tiwei Monday.

It was gathered that the crime was committed in 2015 in the Ikorodu area of Lagos state. Photo Credit: Facebook

The convictions stem from events that transpired on September 14, 2015, at Ishawo Creek, Ikorodu, Lagos, leading to charges including conspiracy to commit murder, murder, and illegal possession of firearms.

The charges were filed under sections 223 and 298 (3) of the criminal law of Lagos State, 2015.

How the crime was committed

The Lagos state government asserted that the DSS received a distress call from an unnamed editor of the Sun newspaper on the specified date, reporting the kidnapping of his wife at their residence.

In response, the DSS dispatched a nine-member team to investigate and locate the kidnappers, who were in the midst of ransom negotiations.

On that evening, Martins Ajayi, a member of the team, sent a distress message to the command headquarters, indicating that they had been ambushed by vandals, resulting in the seizure of their weapons.

Although the defendants claimed innocence, asserting they were in Lagos for their grandmother's burial, the court found their defence lacking crucial witnesses to support their case.

Court verdict

Judge Oshodi also observed a lack of remorse from the defendants.

The presiding judge said:

“The court has considered the allocutus of the defence counsel, but the position of the law is binding to us all.

“As noted, the first defendant was convicted on counts one, five, seven, nine and ten, while the second defendant was convicted on counts one and ten.”

While the judge ruled that the prosecution failed to prove murder charges against the second defendant, he affirmed that the evidence indicated the first defendant and someone named Agbala was responsible for killing the operatives.

Consequently, the judge acquitted the convicts on certain counts where the prosecution couldn't substantiate the allegations.

