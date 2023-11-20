The Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Olatunji Disu, said preliminary investigation revealed that there was no assassination attempt on Edison Ehie

Port-Harcourt, Rivers state - The newly deployed Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Olatunji Disu, has reacted to the alleged assassination attempt on a factional speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly Edison Ehie.

Disu said preliminary investigation revealed that there was no assassination attempt on Ehie, Channels TV reported.

He said police officers were only on a routine convoy patrol last night, Sunday, November 19.

He stated this while addressing journalists after a courtesy visit to Governor Siminalayi Fubara in Port Harcourt on Monday, November 20.

CP Disu disclosed that police are making “frantic efforts” to get across to Edison to get relevant information.

The CP added that the command is yet to receive an official complaint from the lawmaker.

He said: “For now, I haven’t gotten anything like that”.

He, however, said at the moment, there is nothing to worry about.

The CP also promised to make his number public for any complaint from the factional speaker or any member of the public.

Rivers speaker survives assassination attempt

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that gunmen attacked the residence of Ehie in Port Harcourt.

He alleged that the attempted assassination was led by the head of a security tactical unit in the state, SP Irikefe Owen.

A source simply identified as Ken described the attack as an assassination attempt.

Edison emerges 'Speaker' Rivers Assembly

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that members of the Rivers House of Assembly loyal to the embattled state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, elected Edison as the new speaker.

Edison, who was earlier suspended as the majority leader of the House by the anti-Fubara lawmakers, was elected the speaker after a sitting held in Government House.

Rivers Assembly leader's removal causes commotion

Legit.ng also reported that a crisis engulfed the Rivers State House of Assembly amid rumours of an impending impeachment procedure against Fubara.

The state lawmakers, on Monday, October 30, removed its leader, Edison Ehie.

