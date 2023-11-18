Popular Nigerian actress and politician, Tonto Dikeh, has continued in her fight for justice for the late singer, Mohbad

In a recent post, she took to social media to call on the Nigerian police to release the music star’s body for a befitting burial

According to the actress, the police have been careless and she will not let them sweep the case under the rug

Top Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has not relented in late singer Mohbad’s case as she continues to cry for justice on social media.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the politician shared a public note to the Nigerian police as she called them out over the delayed justice in Mohbad’s case.

Nigerians react as Tonto Dikeh demands Mohbad's body for burial. Photos: @tontolet, @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

The mother of one asked for Mohbad’s body to be returned so that he would be given a befitting burial. According to her, the people are tired of the police’s carelessness and lack of speed.

Tonto noted that she has invested a lot in ensuring the late singer gets justice and that even though Iyabo Ojo has asked for the police to be given more time, they have already given them more time than necessary.

On a final note, the actress explained that Mohbad’s case is not one to be swept under because justice is needed.

In her words:

“@nigerianpoliceforce @benjaminhundeyin give us mohbad for a befitting burial. We are tired of your carelessness and slowness.. if no one speaks I will, I have invested too much of my emotions, my time and my love not to see this justice go through..

Like QM says give the police more time, honestly we have given you all more time than necessary…This is not a case to be swept under...WE WANT JUSTICE.”

See her post below:

Reactions as Tonto Dikeh demands for Mohbad’s body from Nigerian police

Tonto Dikeh’s call on the police concerning Mohbad soon spread on social media and it drew hot takes from a lot of Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Ademachismo:

“For the autopsy not to be available till this time, forget it, all stations settled.”

Tomideakinnibosun:

“And I have said it,Na Street to Street go solve am laslas naira marley and sam larry.”

ladecloset:

“Till now no autopsy report.”

its_ezeaputa:

“Shybi when Very dark man deh talk am una deh use emotions follow case that needs to be handled with iron hand, you and iyabo Ojo caused it.”

ebene_stupor:

“Dey no release autopsy and dey don release larry and marley hmm.”

popeadah11:

“She can’t wait to showcase that casket she bought to the world, clout chasing on another level.”

teeto__olayeni:

“They should allow him be buried and rest on peace. But people/person who have hand in his death will forever be restlessssssss.”

mrolanrewaju2023:

“It’s a murder case, it’s not that easy ya all should calm down with all this clout, some murder case dey reach 1 year even for Abroad, so as not to punish innocent people.”

itz_koe:

“You want justice but you don't want the wife investigated.”

eniola__sarah:

“The p0lice knows what they are doing honestly. Autopsy we no see, justice dem no gree do the necessary things too but why is the force like this gangan naa?? Why?? Nawa oooo.”

Nohpheesat:

“Auto psy results we no see, Justice we no see, Body dem no gree release. Doctors should come out and tell us if autopsy always take long like this.”

imjoyce54:

“The fact that the close friends of mohbad went mute on this case is really annoying they can't lead their voice why can't they go the them to request for his body...... I really don't understand the kind of friends he had when he was alive.”

ceo_emmnak_frieghts:

“Dem never bury this boy since?”

Tonto Dikeh blasts Mohbad's father

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported on Tonto Dikeh blasting Mohbad's father on social media.

Recall that the music star’s father, Joseph Aloba, went viral after he made claims about the deceased’s wife, Wunmi, in court.

Shortly after Mr Aloba’s claims went viral online, Tonto took to her official Instagram page to share her thoughts. The movie star penned down a lengthy note where she revealed that she finds it hard to trust Mohbad’s father. She said Mohbad’s dad should have given all the information he had to the authorities instead of ‘speaking carelessly'.

