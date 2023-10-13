Ikorodu, Lagos - A Lagos coroner court sitting in Ikorodu has summoned music stars Abdulazeez Fashola, a.k.a. Naira Marley, Owodunni Eletu, a.k.a. Sam Larry, and Owodunni Ibrahim, a.k.a Primeboy over the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba a.k.a. Mohbad.

The Coroner Magistrate, Adedayo Shotobi, on Friday, October 13, summoned the music stars to appear before it on October 25 in the ongoing inquest to unravel the cause of death of Mohbad and those culpable over the incident.

The police also informed the coroner that an autopsy is yet to be completed to determine the actual cause of death of Mohbad.

The coroner instructed the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCID), Panti, to ensure the presence of the music stars at the next adjourned date of October 25.

The coroner issued the order after taking submissions from interested parties.

More details soon …

Source: Legit.ng